Barclays Raises BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $31.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush cut BJ’s Restaurants from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.15.

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $34.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.05. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $806.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.35 and a beta of 2.11.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $282.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. FMR LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $811,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 10.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 551,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,090,000 after purchasing an additional 52,987 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

