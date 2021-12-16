Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Group, Inc. is an online post-secondary education company. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. Aspen Group, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Aspen Group alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ASPU. Craig Hallum downgraded Aspen Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.88.

Shares of Aspen Group stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $47.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.70. Aspen Group has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $12.02.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 17.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Group will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas Kass bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 51,650 shares of company stock worth $279,176 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASPU. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 90.1% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after buying an additional 918,090 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 160.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after buying an additional 894,209 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the third quarter valued at $2,464,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 322.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 311,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 517.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 185,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Group (ASPU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.