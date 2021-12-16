Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Analog Devices from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.87.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $179.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.41. The company has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $141.31 and a 12-month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.80%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,636 shares of company stock worth $6,940,012 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,564,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,580,000 after purchasing an additional 916,661 shares during the period. TNF LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.