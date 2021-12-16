Insider Selling: indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) President Sells 306,870 Shares of Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) President Ichiro Aoki sold 306,870 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $3,654,821.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ichiro Aoki also recently made the following trade(s):

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

On Friday, December 10th, Ichiro Aoki sold 291,920 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $3,570,181.60.

NASDAQ INDI opened at $12.04 on Thursday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 3.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.97.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INDI. B. Riley lifted their price target on indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $133,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in indie Semiconductor by 40.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 379,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 109,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in indie Semiconductor by 11.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in indie Semiconductor by 149.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.