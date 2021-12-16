Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $34.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.77. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.56%.

KHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.70.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

