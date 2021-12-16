Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 513.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Li Auto during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $30.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.21. Li Auto Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $37.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.24. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.50 and a beta of 2.13.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 209.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LI. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price target on the stock. Nomura started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.03.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

