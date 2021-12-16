Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $263,000 in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter worth $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 177.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 159.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 49.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.42.

In related news, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $486,053.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BXP opened at $115.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $88.45 and a one year high of $124.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.55.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

