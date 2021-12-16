Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR opened at $170.37 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $172.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.89, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.74 and a 200-day moving average of $157.04.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

A number of research firms have commented on DLR. Barclays raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

In related news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

