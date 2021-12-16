CMH Wealth Management LLC Has $887,000 Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

CMH Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 77,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 109,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB opened at $54.96 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.19 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.09.

