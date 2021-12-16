CMH Wealth Management LLC Purchases 53,845 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 513.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,845 shares during the quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $63.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.89. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $67.29.

