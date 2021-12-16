SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) is CMH Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $8,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 20,363 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,204,000 after buying an additional 43,435 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 421.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $113.39 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.88 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.02.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

