Transform Wealth LLC Buys 230 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,388 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $439,000. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $5,026,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $361,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $490.83.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $494.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $320.35 and a 52 week high of $495.40. The company has a market capitalization of $465.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $447.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.30.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,813,250 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

