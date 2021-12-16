Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,683,530,000 after purchasing an additional 902,651 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,593,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,562,000 after purchasing an additional 124,873 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,476,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,123,000 after purchasing an additional 453,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,595,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,474 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COF. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.46.

COF opened at $147.39 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $91.05 and a one year high of $177.95. The company has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.94.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

