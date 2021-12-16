Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 554,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,177,000 after acquiring an additional 277,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 402.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 494,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after acquiring an additional 395,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,822,000 after acquiring an additional 285,712 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,861,000 after acquiring an additional 175,785 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,598 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after buying an additional 176,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

AVNW opened at $30.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $346.53 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.93. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $43.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day moving average is $33.70.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $73.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.10 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 38.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $184,505.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Gray acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $29,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

