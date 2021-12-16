Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $177,000 in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 19,306.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the period. 51.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSG stock opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.47. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $18.21.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

