Transform Wealth LLC Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 987,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,392,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July makes up approximately 3.4% of Transform Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Transform Wealth LLC owned 0.14% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PJUL. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July alerts:

PJUL stock opened at $30.58 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $30.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July (NYSEARCA:PJUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.