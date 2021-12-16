Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 4,200 Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tellurian by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tellurian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Tellurian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Tellurian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Tellurian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TELL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tellurian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

In other news, Director James Donald Bennett purchased 20,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TELL opened at $3.03 on Thursday. Tellurian Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.69.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 146.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.21 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tellurian

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

