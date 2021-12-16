Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 1,386 Shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 271.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 35.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $201,000.

Get VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF alerts:

Shares of MORT opened at $18.14 on Thursday. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.