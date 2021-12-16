Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PDBC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,729,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period.

PDBC stock opened at $15.37 on Thursday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.30.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $5.39 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 36.17%.

