Private Advisor Group LLC Has $224,000 Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 21.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 1,084.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 16.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven D. Miller acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $25.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.61. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average is $28.11.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,440.75% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.22.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

