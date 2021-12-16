Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth $64,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth $383,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth $131,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 18,409.1% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $205,000. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $58.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.77 and a twelve month high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

