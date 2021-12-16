Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $226,000 Stock Position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 36,849 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kanen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 30.0% during the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,878,000 after purchasing an additional 266,043 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 283.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 52,772 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the second quarter worth $248,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the second quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

BBW opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.95. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average is $16.86.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.55. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 38.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

In other news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 2,993 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $48,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Kretchmar sold 65,686 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $1,432,611.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,255 shares of company stock worth $3,100,494. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

