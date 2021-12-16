REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RGNX. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.11.

REGENXBIO stock opened at $32.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.21 and a 200 day moving average of $35.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. REGENXBIO has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. The company had revenue of $30.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,172,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,699 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,361,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,688,000 after buying an additional 160,702 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 6.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,721,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,594,000 after buying an additional 220,966 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 5.0% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,845,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,358,000 after buying an additional 87,623 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 15.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,980,000 after buying an additional 124,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

