KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their target price on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.81.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.60. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.47%.

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,619. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 306.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,950,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,618,000 after buying an additional 10,516,305 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4,070.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,210,000 after buying an additional 5,787,985 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,553,000 after buying an additional 2,704,372 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at $48,459,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 15.2% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,382,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,705,000 after buying an additional 1,636,639 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

