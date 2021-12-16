Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

PI has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Get Impinj alerts:

PI stock opened at $88.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.64 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.07. Impinj has a 52 week low of $38.52 and a 52 week high of $89.90.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Impinj will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 1,000,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $78,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,603 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $86,209.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,057,710 shares of company stock valued at $82,728,935 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the second quarter worth $52,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Impinj by 33.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Impinj during the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Impinj by 46.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.