Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Randolph Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It offers banking products and services which consist of savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and certificate of deposit. Randolph Bancorp, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Randolph Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNDB opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $117.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.81. Randolph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $27.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.96.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $14.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 14.79%. Analysts expect that Randolph Bancorp will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Randolph Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. M3F Inc. lifted its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 197,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 33,507 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after acquiring an additional 13,014 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.

