Short Interest in Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Decreases By 42.3%

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the November 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:RKUNY opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 0.99. Rakuten Group has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $14.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.84.

About Rakuten Group

Rakuten Group, Inc engages in the business of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment manages e-commerce (EC), online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. The FinTech segment provides services over the Internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, and electronic money.

