Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $951,000 in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $3,676,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $11,137,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $1,586,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $6,149,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $1,165,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on OGN. Bank of America began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $29.33 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.14.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

