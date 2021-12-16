Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Murphy USA were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 762.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Murphy USA by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Murphy USA by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total value of $119,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 7.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $191.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.40. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.47 and a twelve month high of $193.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.96%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

