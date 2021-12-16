C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,400 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the November 15th total of 182,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,064.0 days.

C&C Group stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29. C&C Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $4.55.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Friday, September 24th.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

