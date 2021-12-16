Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Decreases By 41.3%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the November 15th total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of HPS opened at $18.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.18. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $19.89.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 42,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 426.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.