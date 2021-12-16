Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 4,309,834 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,617,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,309,834 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $732,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VICI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,067 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 108,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,611 shares during the period.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Several research firms have commented on VICI. KeyCorp raised VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.35.

Shares of VICI opened at $27.72 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The company had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

In other VICI Properties news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 16,980 shares of company stock worth $485,067. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.