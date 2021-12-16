Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REET. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 220.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 331.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 116.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 71.9% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of REET opened at $29.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.77. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $29.92.

