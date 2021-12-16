Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 626 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Hawkins were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 94,328.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins in the second quarter worth about $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $38.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.31. The company has a market capitalization of $804.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.86. Hawkins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). Hawkins had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $183.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 22.96%.

Hawkins Profile

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

