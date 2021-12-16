Critical Review: Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) & ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) and ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Velo3D and ASM International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velo3D 0 0 2 0 3.00 ASM International 0 3 5 0 2.63

Velo3D presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.15%. ASM International has a consensus price target of $329.68, indicating a potential downside of 22.30%. Given Velo3D’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Velo3D is more favorable than ASM International.

Profitability

This table compares Velo3D and ASM International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velo3D N/A N/A N/A ASM International 26.69% 21.36% 17.75%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Velo3D and ASM International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velo3D N/A N/A -$1.77 million N/A N/A ASM International $1.52 billion 13.58 $326.01 million $9.84 43.12

ASM International has higher revenue and earnings than Velo3D.

Summary

ASM International beats Velo3D on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Velo3D

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

About ASM International

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices. The Back-end segment manufactures and sells equipment and materials used in assembly and packaging, encompassing the processes in which silicon wafers are separated into individual circuits and subsequently assembled, packaged, and tested. The company was founded by Arthur H. del Prado on March 4, 1968 and is headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands.

