Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NVTA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.44.

NYSE NVTA opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.81. Invitae has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $60.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.55.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. Invitae’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invitae will post -3 EPS for the current year.

In other Invitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $649,585.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $234,318.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $987,024. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitae during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Invitae by 729.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Invitae by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 32.1% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

