Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

Get Paramount Group alerts:

PGRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Paramount Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Paramount Group stock opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. Paramount Group has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -49.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Paramount Group by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Paramount Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paramount Group (PGRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.