Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Lithium Ltd is a mineral resource company. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of resource projects primarily in Australia. Piedmont Lithium Ltd is based in Perth, Australia. “

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.44.

Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $54.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.91. Piedmont Lithium has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $88.97.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong acquired 2,500 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $127,725.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $856,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piedmont Lithium (PLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.