Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Palatin Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

PTN opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. Palatin Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palatin Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTN. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 164.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31,289 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 85.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Palatin Technologies by 76.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 43,136 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the second quarter valued at $67,000. 9.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

