Huize (HUIZ) versus Its Peers Financial Contrast

Huize (NASDAQ: HUIZ) is one of 35 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Huize to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Huize has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huize’s rivals have a beta of 1.11, meaning that their average stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

15.0% of Huize shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Huize and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Huize $187.01 million -$2.80 million -2.98 Huize Competitors $9.00 billion $669.16 million 37.97

Huize’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Huize. Huize is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Huize and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huize 0 0 0 0 N/A Huize Competitors 248 1060 1192 46 2.41

As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 7.62%. Given Huize’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Huize has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Huize and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huize -9.42% -36.28% -12.53% Huize Competitors 5.47% 20.21% 5.01%

Summary

Huize rivals beat Huize on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

Huize Company Profile

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products. The company offers its products through internet and mobile internet channels. It also provides technology development and Internet information consulting services; and management, marketing, investment, and financial consulting services. Huize Holding Limited was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

