Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to report sales of $7.01 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.97 billion and the highest is $7.07 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted sales of $6.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year sales of $28.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.50 billion to $28.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $29.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.32 billion to $29.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $16.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,344,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin Hotard sold 12,286 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $189,327.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,443 shares of company stock worth $1,916,326. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,787,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 272.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 398,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after buying an additional 291,752 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 610,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after buying an additional 53,901 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 325.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 506,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after buying an additional 387,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $5,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

