Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in NVE were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NVE by 56.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in NVE by 142,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVE by 26.8% in the second quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in NVE by 6.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVE by 35.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEC opened at $63.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.17. NVE Co. has a one year low of $53.31 and a one year high of $81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.12.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 54.18% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $6.82 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.59%.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

