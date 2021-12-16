Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Axonics by 28.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Axonics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,606,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,269,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Axonics by 3.2% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,943,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,260,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Axonics by 22.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 890,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,479,000 after buying an additional 164,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in Axonics by 11.8% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 32,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $302,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXNX shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.71.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $51.71 on Thursday. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.16 and a 52 week high of $79.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.26 and a beta of 0.31.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 47.08%. The business had revenue of $46.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

