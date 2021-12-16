Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, Buys 282,279 Shares of Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 282,279 shares of Gitlab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.20 per share, with a total value of $22,074,217.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $82.10 on Thursday. Gitlab Inc has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $137.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.99.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. Equities analysts anticipate that Gitlab Inc will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Gitlab from $140.00 to $107.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Gitlab from $114.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.40.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

