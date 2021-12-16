Insider Selling: Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Sells $7,747,675.00 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.39, for a total transaction of $7,747,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Etsy alerts:

On Friday, November 26th, Josh Silverman sold 38,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $11,218,360.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Josh Silverman sold 5,500 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Josh Silverman sold 16,500 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,125,000.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Josh Silverman sold 11,000 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.02, for a total transaction of $2,475,220.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.90, for a total transaction of $5,883,300.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $5,637,600.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,965,920.00.

ETSY opened at $229.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.94 and its 200 day moving average is $214.51. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.80 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.79, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. The company had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank increased its holdings in Etsy by 98.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 366.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 32.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 142.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.52.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.