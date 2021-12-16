$37.13 Million in Sales Expected for Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) to announce $37.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.53 million to $37.82 million. Intersect ENT posted sales of $28.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full year sales of $116.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $113.11 million to $119.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $138.37 million, with estimates ranging from $135.12 million to $144.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 85.02% and a negative return on equity of 151.36%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 75,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 45,800 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,474,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,462,000 after buying an additional 705,910 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 119,788.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENT opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $905.15 million, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.58. Intersect ENT has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $28.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.16.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

