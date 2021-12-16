Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Director Joel E. Cutler Sells 127,000 Shares

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Director Joel E. Cutler sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $5,913,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of WRBY opened at $43.15 on Thursday. Warby Parker Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.47.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.09 million. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the third quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. Yale University bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,783,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,050,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,036,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,367,000.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

