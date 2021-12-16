Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sono-Tek Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems for applying precise, thin film coatings for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical and industrial markets, including specialized glass applications in construction and automotive. Sono-Tek Corporation is based in MILTON, N.Y. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sono-Tek from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

SOTK stock opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.15 million and a PE ratio of 51.54. Sono-Tek has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 15.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sono-Tek will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Riemer sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $51,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Haskell sold 4,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $25,169.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,582 shares of company stock valued at $596,474 over the last 90 days. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. Benin Management CORP bought a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

