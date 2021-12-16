Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a C$21.00 price target on the stock.

AQN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a buy rating and set a C$17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$20.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB set a C$16.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.14.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

TSE:AQN opened at C$17.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.79. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of C$17.16 and a 52 week high of C$22.67. The company has a market cap of C$11.88 billion and a PE ratio of 14.48.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$665.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$586.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.35%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.