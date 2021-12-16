Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LNDNF has been the subject of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a SEK 410 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) to a sell rating and set a $309.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Cheuvreux cut shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Energy AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $353.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNDNF opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. Lundin Energy AB has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $42.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.90.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

